DSLA Protocol Price Down 12% Over Last Week (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $322,376.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00041714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00328093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.87 or 0.03875214 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,226,597,545 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

