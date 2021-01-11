Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Duck Creek Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $43.58 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of -396.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth $206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $28,634,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.