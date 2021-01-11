DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Reaches $24.43 on Major Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $15.60 million and $541,009.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime token can now be purchased for $24.43 or 0.00076985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00114057 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00281893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00068831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00066423 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.