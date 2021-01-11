Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded by Truist to “Buy”

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.27.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $55,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,377,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $62,440.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,553.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $332,630 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 813,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after buying an additional 69,831 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 659,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 203,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

