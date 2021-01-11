Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Duke Realty worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,160,000 after purchasing an additional 242,580 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,715,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,517,000 after buying an additional 3,487,287 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 16.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,046,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,516,000 after buying an additional 1,709,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,466,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,341,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,219,000 after buying an additional 487,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.52. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

