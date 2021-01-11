Dundee Securities Raises Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target to $15.00

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price target increased by analysts at Dundee Securities from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Dundee Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 108.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPMLF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. 21,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,240. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 24.76. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.