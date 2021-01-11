Dune Network (DUN) One Day Volume Tops $1,174.00

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. Dune Network has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $1,174.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dune Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dune Network has traded down 49.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00023503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00108253 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00065686 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00254502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00061156 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,816.76 or 0.84726984 BTC.

Dune Network Coin Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 451,346,839 coins and its circulating supply is 353,598,594 coins. Dune Network’s official website is dune.network . Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network

Buying and Selling Dune Network

Dune Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dune Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dune Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

