Dusk Network (DUSK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.08 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $15.03 million and $1.08 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00041604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.56 or 0.04437170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.58 or 0.00338912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,823,191 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

