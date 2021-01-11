Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Given a C$52.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) received a C$52.00 price target from stock analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DND. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$35.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$42.63. 145,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,598. Dye & Durham Limited has a 12 month low of C$11.25 and a 12 month high of C$53.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

