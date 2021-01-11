Dynamic Price Tops $0.56 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $509,104.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,592.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,067.18 or 0.03084978 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00391967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $469.29 or 0.01356605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.86 or 0.00545955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00471395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00254760 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00020651 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,245,597 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

