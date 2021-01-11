Dynamic Trading Rights Price Reaches $0.0123 (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic Trading Rights has a market capitalization of $18.70 million and $187,897.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00323521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.55 or 0.03916633 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Dynamic Trading Rights

Dynamic Trading Rights is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,523,057,143 tokens. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic Trading Rights is www.tokens.net

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Trading

