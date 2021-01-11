Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Cap Tops $53,156.02

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $53,156.02 and approximately $96,664.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Dynamite has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00049633 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001435 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020812 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002752 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002708 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,705 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

