DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DZSI. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of DZS stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DZS has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.87 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DZS by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DZS by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DZS by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

