E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.77 ($12.67).

Shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €9.15 ($10.76) on Monday. E.ON SE has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.60.

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

