E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.77 ($12.67).

Shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €9.15 ($10.76) on Monday. E.ON SE has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.60.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

