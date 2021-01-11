Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.37

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.37 and last traded at $113.36, with a volume of 9455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,129,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,978. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

