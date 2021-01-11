EagleX Hits Market Cap of $11,806.09 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. EagleX has a market cap of $11,806.09 and approximately $349.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EagleX has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00023272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00108037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00066133 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00254825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061368 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,386.77 or 0.83593368 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

