Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) versus ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eargo and ReWalk Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ReWalk Robotics $4.87 million 8.18 -$15.55 million ($2.70) -0.60

Eargo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReWalk Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo N/A N/A N/A ReWalk Robotics -282.04% -109.54% -54.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eargo and ReWalk Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eargo currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.81%. ReWalk Robotics has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.28%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Eargo.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. The company is also developing ReWalk Restore, a soft suit exoskeleton for rehabilitation of individuals suffering from a stroke. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers, institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

