East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.94

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.94 and last traded at $58.92, with a volume of 9156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,944,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,403,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,915,000 after buying an additional 92,378 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after buying an additional 1,112,533 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after buying an additional 130,466 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after buying an additional 360,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.