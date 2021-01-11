Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBC. ValuEngine upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

EBC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.53. 536,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.30.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.