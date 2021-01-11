EasyFi (EASY) Market Cap Reaches $2.26 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One EasyFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.26 or 0.00012542 BTC on popular exchanges. EasyFi has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00023765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00111560 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00263918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062981 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,257.59 or 0.86184357 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

EasyFi Token Trading

EasyFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

