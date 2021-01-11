easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EJTTF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

