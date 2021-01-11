easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EJTTF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

