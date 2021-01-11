EBCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $961,305.25 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. EBCoin has a market cap of $961,305.25 and approximately $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00042119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00035585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00321856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.50 or 0.03614475 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin (EBC) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

