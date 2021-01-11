eBitcoin Trading Down 84.6% Over Last Week (EBTC)

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One eBitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, eBitcoin has traded down 84.6% against the dollar. eBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $7.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00040558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00035491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.39 or 0.03924023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.13 or 0.00316589 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

eBitcoin Token Profile

eBitcoin (CRYPTO:EBTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org . eBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation . The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

