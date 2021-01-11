eBoost Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $96,470.28 and approximately $25.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.00395166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000209 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

