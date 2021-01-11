Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) Sets New 1-Year High at $384.50

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 384.50 ($5.02) and last traded at GBX 378.83 ($4.95), with a volume of 249860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 379.50 ($4.96).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 343.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 297.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.78.

In related news, insider Mungo Wilson acquired 34,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £126,699.84 ($165,534.15).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

