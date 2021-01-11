Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 15.1%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s share price dropped 15.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.05 and last traded at $76.94. Approximately 5,044,586 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,042,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.58.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,770 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 65.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

