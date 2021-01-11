EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EDRVF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $28.71. 198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

