Edward Grunde Mclaughlin Sells 13,248 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04.

Shares of MA traded down $5.65 on Monday, reaching $348.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.81 and a 200-day moving average of $328.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mastercard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

