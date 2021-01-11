Edward W. Moore Sells 8,811 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.23. The stock had a trading volume of 723,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,262. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in RPM International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in RPM International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

