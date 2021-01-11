Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.27

Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 625471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.23 million and a PE ratio of -6.22.

About Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

