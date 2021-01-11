Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.66 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $18.02 million and $1.66 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0815 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,152,908 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

