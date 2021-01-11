Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Trading 32.9% Higher

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) shares traded up 32.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.20. 1,335,526 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 350% from the average session volume of 296,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $76.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 153,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.