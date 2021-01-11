Elastos (ELA) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.24 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00006316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $35.43 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elastos has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005847 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001526 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000164 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001001 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

ELA is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

