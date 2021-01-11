Eldorado Gold’s (EGO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGO. ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

NYSE EGO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.50. 2,647,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,506 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 495,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

