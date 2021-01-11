Electra (ECA) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 120.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Electra coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Electra has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Electra has a total market cap of $446,850.51 and $4,153.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,601,138,035 coins and its circulating supply is 28,733,981,482 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

