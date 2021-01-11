Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $5.00. Electro-Sensors shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 4,963 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electro-Sensors stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.29% of Electro-Sensors as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

