Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) Hits New 1-Year High at $944.00

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 944 ($12.33) and last traded at GBX 926.50 ($12.10), with a volume of 48688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 934 ($12.20).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 707.55 ($9.24).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 849.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 736.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The company has a market cap of £4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

In other Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) news, insider Karen Guerra sold 24,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.31), for a total value of £195,324.84 ($255,193.15).

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) Company Profile (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

