Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $60.17 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $60.17 million and $1.24 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 62.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,225,531,400 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

