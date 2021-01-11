Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.16.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) stock opened at C$13.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 120.27. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.96 and a 12-month high of C$13.82.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$243.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.00 million.

In related news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 27,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total value of C$155,993.52.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

