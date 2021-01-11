Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $202.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $202.00 and last traded at $189.08, with a volume of 123734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.08. The company has a market cap of $176.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 42.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after buying an additional 2,372,251 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,484,000 after buying an additional 179,334 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,921,000 after buying an additional 274,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,452,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

