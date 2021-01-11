Elitium (EUM) Price Hits $4.20

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $126.24 million and $430,025.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium token can currently be bought for approximately $4.20 or 0.00013251 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00023965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00113362 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00281910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00068638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00066754 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,941.93 or 0.85084245 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 tokens. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium .

The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

