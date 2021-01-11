Ellaism (ELLA) Price Tops $0.0052

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $209,731.74 and $32.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.64 or 0.03085651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020184 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 73.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 40,690,269 coins and its circulating supply is 40,638,938 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.