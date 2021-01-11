Elrond (EGLD) Achieves Market Cap of $551.74 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Elrond token can currently be bought for $33.12 or 0.00093545 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, Dcoin and Binance DEX. Elrond has a market capitalization of $551.74 million and $102.22 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00108976 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00067684 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00253112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00061103 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,912.54 or 0.87316963 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,985,542 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,660,165 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

