ELYSIA Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.57 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $473,163.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One ELYSIA token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00109632 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00068148 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00258955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00061464 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,629.12 or 0.85650907 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

ELYSIA Token Trading

