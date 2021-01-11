Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 29.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $110,089.27 and $2.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 48.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 95.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

