Emerald Crypto (EMD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $110,089.27

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 29.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 48.8% lower against the dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $110,089.27 and $2.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 95.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

