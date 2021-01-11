Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0580 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $32,823.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0580 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WinCash (WCC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00039776 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00040272 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,787,680 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

