Eminer (EM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $804,896.00

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Eminer has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $804,896.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and Biki.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00023421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00111791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00067302 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00261589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00062222 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,467.94 or 0.87525219 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,433,718,849 tokens. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

Buying and Selling Eminer

Eminer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Biki. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

