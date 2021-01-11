Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $373.22 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00023421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00111791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00067302 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00261589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00062222 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,467.94 or 0.87525219 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Token Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 509,123,043 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

