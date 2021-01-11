Energi Price Hits $1.22 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Energi has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $44.00 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003554 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00015366 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 36,087,514 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

